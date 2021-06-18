Fill out your Nintendo Switch controller and case collection from $11: PowerA, RDS, folios, more

Amazon is now offering the Doom 25 PowerA Enhanced Wireless Controller for Nintendo Switch at *$35.31 shipped*. Regularly $50, this is nearly 30% off the going rate, within about $0.50 of the Amazon all-time low, and the lowest total we can find. This is the same highly-rated PowerA Enhanced controller we feature regularly, but with a dark art treatment inspired by the DOOM series. Bluetooth 5.0, motion controls, mappable buttons, and a price tag well under the official Nintendo Pro controller round out the feature list here. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 32,000 Amazon customers. More discounted Switch gear below.



