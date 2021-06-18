Add a pop of color to your iPhone 12/Pro/Max with official Silicone MagSafe Cases from $40

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Apple’s official Silicone iPhone 12 series MagSafe cases starting at* $39.99 shipped* for the iPhone 12 Pro Max version. Alongside being able to find a variety of colorways available, Amazon also has discounts on styles for the iPhone 12/Pro handsets, as well. Down from the usual $49 going rate, you’re looking at a series of new all-time lows on select colors to join the best prices to date across several other offerings.



Apple’s official silicone case wraps your iPhone 12 series device in a premium soft-touch finish that’s coated in a microfiber lining on the inside. Alongside magnets that allow it to snap right onto the back of your device, there’s also support for Apple’s MagSafe charging here, as well. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac and then head below for more.



