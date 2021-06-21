Add RESPAWNâ€™s racing style gaming chair to your captainâ€™s quarters at new low of $213

Amazon is offering RESPAWNâ€™s RSP-900 Racing Style Gaming Chair for *$212.80 shipped*. Usually selling for the $300 list price, todayâ€™s 29% savings mark a new all-time Amazon low. Featuring full-body comfort with a plush leather exterior, this racing-style gaming chair is designed to hold up against long hours of intense play. So take a load off, get comfy â€“ youâ€™ll find independent movement on the footrest and recline, unlike most recliners Iâ€™ve encountered. You never have to compromise on your comfort, and the pedestal base is there to keep you steady as well. Plus, it includes a built-in cup holder and side pouch for remotes and accessories. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 2,500 gamers. See more below.



moreâ€¦