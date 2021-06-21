Gotrax’s Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard travels up to 6 MPH at a new low of $88 (Reg. up to $199)

Walmart is offering the Gotrax Fluxx FX3 Hoverboard for *$88 shipped*. Down from its $199 list price, this beats the lowest price that we’ve tracked previously by $1. Featuring the ability to run for up to 3.1 miles on a single charge, this hoverboard is a great way to get outside and enjoy the sunshine this summer. It travels at up to 6.2 MPH, which is plenty fast when riding on two wheels like this. There’s 6.5-inch wheels and a built-in headlight so you can find your way home even when the sun goes down. Plus, you could even use this hoverboard to make short trips to the grocery store or a friend’s house down the road. Rated 3.9/5 stars.



