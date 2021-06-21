Microsoft accidentally publishes document confirming Windows 11 name

The operating system Microsoft will reveal this week being called anything other than Windows 11 is as likely as Apple allowing Android to run on iPhones. We had the rumors, we've had the leaks, we've had legal action confirming the name, and now we've got further confirmation. In a support document seemingly published to GitHub by accident, Microsoft confirmed the Windows 11 name. This should quash the rumors about the leaked build of the operating system not being genuine, and the belief that Windows 11 could not possibly exist because of Microsoft previous proclamation that Windows 10 was the "last… [Continue Reading]