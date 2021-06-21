Is Keir Starmer's time as Labour leader about to come to an early end?
Published
Keir Starmer could face a leadership challenge if he loses the Batley and Spen by-election to the Conservatives, Labour MPs have told Insider.Full Article
Published
Keir Starmer could face a leadership challenge if he loses the Batley and Spen by-election to the Conservatives, Labour MPs have told Insider.Full Article
Former prime minister Gordon Brown insists Keir Starmer has the "mandate to change the Labour Party" and needs to be given the..