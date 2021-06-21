Nintendo’s AR Mario Kart Live Home Circuit sets just hit the Amazon low at $75 (Reg. $100)

Amazon is offering Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit for Nintendo Switch at *$74.99 shipped* on both the Mario and Luigi set. Regularly $100, this 25% price drop represents the lowest price we have ever tracked on Nintendo’s AR racing kit and are the best we can find. Deals have been rare on these Nintendo kits and this one might not last all that long, so jump in now while you can. These kits essentially transform your living room (or any other flat space) into a Mario Kart race track with an included AR-meets-RC Mario Kart as well as track pieces and more. Learn more in our hands-on review and down below. Rated 4+ stars.



