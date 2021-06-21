Amazon’s in-house fashion brands up to 40% off for Prime Day: Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering its in-house fashion brands *up to 40% off*. This includes Amazon Essentials, Goodthreads, Daily Ritual, Core 10, and more. Update your wardrobe for this summer with the men’s Amazon Essentials Classic 9-inch Shorts that are currently marked down to *$10* Prime shipped, which is $6 off the original rate. These shorts are available in twenty color options and nice for everyday wear. They can be dressed up or down with polos, t-shirts, button-down shirts, or pullovers alike and are timeless to wear for years to come. Rated 4.4/5 stars with over 17,000 reviews from Amazon customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or shop the entire sale here.



