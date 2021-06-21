Segway’s Ninebot ES2 electric scooter falls to new low of $350 for Prime Day, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering a wide selection of Segway, Hover-1 + other electric scooter, bike, and accessory deals *up to 30% off* or more. Our favorite discount is the Segway Ninebot ES2 Electric Scooter at *$349.99 shipped*. With a $500 normal going rate and today’s discount beating the previous low that we’ve tracked by $50, it’s also the best available right now. You’ll find a maximum speed of 15 MPH to let you cruise around town with the Segway Ninebot ES2. It can travel up to 15 miles on a single charge, which lets you use it for trips to a local shop or just to ride around the neighborhood. There’s a folding design that makes it easy to carry once you arrive at a destination, and should you head home after dark, the built-in headlight helps you to easily see your way after the sun goes down. Rated 4.4/5 stars. Head on over to Amazon for more great deals, and we’ll have a few of our favorites outlined below.



more…