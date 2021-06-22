Prime Day 3D printers from $141: FlashForge, DREMEL, ANYCUBIC, Creality, more

Today only, as part of its Prime Day Deals, Amazon is offering the FlashForge Adventurer 3 3D Printer for *$349 shipped* with the final price reflecting at checkout. This is a $100 price drop from its normal going rate and marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Featuring a large 150x150x150mm print capacity, it can create objects up to 5.9-inches in all dimensions. The print bed requires no leveling, offers a heatable (and bendable) plate, and can even function over USB or Wi-Fi. There’s a built-in camera so you can monitor your print progress when not near the FlashForge, and with filament detection, it’ll help ensure that your prints only happen if you have enough filament left. Rated 4.5/5 stars. Head below for more 3D printing deals.



