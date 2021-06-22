A majority of email links lead to malicious sites

A new email security report from GreatHorn reveals that 30 percent of links received by email lead to malicious sites. Spoofed email accounts or websites are the most experienced form of a business email compromise (BEC) attack as 71 percent of organizations acknowledge they have seen one over the past year. This is followed by spear phishing (69 percent) and malware (24 percent). Almost half of all BEC attacks result from the spoofing of an individual's identity in the display name. Among those spear phishing emails, cybercriminals are also using company names (68 percent), names of individual targets (66 percent),… [Continue Reading]