Microsoft Chrome OS is an amazing alternative to Windows 11

In a couple of days' time, Microsoft is set to take the wraps off the next version of Windows. We already know a fair bit about this, thanks to a number of leaks, including a full ISO of Windows 11 which the software giant is currently scrambling to remove from the web. The new operating system is based partially on Windows 10X, the scrapped lightweight operating system that was designed as a rival to Google's Chrome OS. While that creation may never properly see the light of day in its original form, we can today get an idea of what…