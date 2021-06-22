Microsoft Releases New Windows 11 Teaser Confirming Leaked Wallpapers Are Real

Microsoft has officially released a new Windows 11 teaser, and this time the focus is on the desktop that will be part of the new operating system. While the company doesn’t seemingly show too many details, it does confirm that the leaked wallpapers that made the web earlier this month are indeed real. And if the wallpapers are the real deal, then the leaked operating system as a whole is real too, which means Windows 11 is all but confirmed right now. The Redmond-based software giant will hold a dedicated Windows event on June 24, and the company is expected to provide us with a closer look at everything coming in Windows 11. What’s new in Windows 11 According to the build that got leaked earlier this month, Windows 11 will represent a modern overhaul of Windows 10 not only in terms of features but also when it comes to looks. Windows 11 will therefore come with features borrowed from Windows 10X, the dual-screen operating system that has repo...