Farming Simulator 22 Arrives on PC and Consoles in November

The folks at GIANTS Software have just revealed their next entry in the Farming Simulator series will arrive in September. After confirming the game will be released in Q4, developer GIANTS Software announced today Farming Simulator 22 will launch for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia on November 22. To celebrate the announcement, a new cinematic trailer has been released, which will give fans of the series a taste of what's to come. The 3-minute video shows off the game's two protagonists, father and daughter, working the field together and harvesting the fruits of their labor: grapes. Not long ago, developers unveiled the Farming Simulator 22 Collector's Edition for PC, which includes a working beacon light, new modding tutorials, 24 brand stickers, and 2x A2 posters. Plugged in via USB, the beacon light responds to the beacon lights of your tractor in-game as soon as you turn them on in the game. Also, the tutorial v...