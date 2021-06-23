WDDM 3.0 to bring support for graphical Linux apps in Windows 11

Tomorrow is the day we learn more about Windows 11. Microsoft's big event is going to be packed with information about the upcoming version of the operating system, but the leaks that have already made their way to the internet mean there's already a lot that we know. There is undeniably a lot to look forward to, although many have already decried Windows 11 as being little more than a new theme pack for Windows 10. One thing we know Windows 11 includes is WDDM 3.0 (Windows Display Driver Model) and this means WSL GUI, or WSLg for short --… [Continue Reading]