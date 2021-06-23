Anker’s popular eufy smart scales are down to the best prices of the year from $18 (Save 45%)

eufy’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its Anker P1 Bluetooth Smart Scale for *$26.99 shipped*. While you’d typically pay $45, today’s offer amounts to 40% in savings while beating our previous mention by $3 to mark the best price of the year. Anker’s eufy smart scale is a great way to get the most out of your workouts and exercise routine thanks to a variety of sensors which can track everything from weight to body fat, BMI, bone mass, and other stats. Plus, it’ll pair with Apple Health and Google Fit to bring the data into your preferred ecosystem. Over 3,700 customers have left a 4.7/5 star rating. Head below for more.



more…