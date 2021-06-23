9to5Toys Daily: June 23, 2021 – iPad Pro $199 off, official iPhone 12 cases from $40, more

Listen to a recap of the best deals and news from 9to5Toys each day at noon. 9to5Toys Daily is available on iTunes and Apple Podcasts, Google Play, or through our dedicated RSS feed. New episodes of 9to5Toys Daily are recorded every weekday. Subscribe to our podcast in iTunes/Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.



· Best Buy clears out Apple’s previous-generation 11-inch iPad Pro at $199 off (New low)

· Score all-time lows on Apple’s official leather and silicone iPhone 12 MagSafe cases from $40

· Latest Google Nest Thermostat sees rare discount down to all-time low of $100 (Save $30)



more…