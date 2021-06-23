7 reasons to make your website a progressive web app

These days progressive web applications (PWAs) are gaining their share in the web world. They have become a decent alternative to native mobile applications. There is even an opinion that progressive web apps have enough potential to become the future of the web. In this article, we will discuss the core benefits of this advanced technology. You will find out what makes PWAs so special and why you should consider turning your website into a progressive web app. 1. Cost-effectiveness and reduced development time When building a web and native application, you will have to hire three separate development teams… [Continue Reading]