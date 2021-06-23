Score Amazon’s Halo wellness band at $100, add a sport band for FREE ($125 value)

Amazon is bundling its Halo Fitness Band with a Sport Accessory Band for *$99.99 shipped*. The discount applies at checkout, saving you $25, or essentially adding on the Sport Band for *FREE*. If you’re not familiar with Amazon’s holistic wellness band, our hands-on review is a good place to start. All of the band’s technology is dedicated to taking in-depth metrics of your stress, heartrate, blood oxygen saturation, sleep, and way more. There’s no screen on this one, so you can check all of this information through your smartphone or an Alexa-enabled device. It also comes with a 6-month free trial of the Halo membership program. There you’ll add BMI and body analysis, tone reading, activity and movement scores, plus a ton of exercises and workout programs. After your trial is up, you can auto-renew for $3.99 a month, or revert back to the basic features. And the added sport band is crafted from lightweight silicone, some of which with built-in ventilation. Over 10,000 customers have left a 4+ star rating. See more below.



more…