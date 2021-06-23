John McAfee, the creator of the McAfee antivirus software, has been found dead in his cell in a jail near Barcelona, a government official told The Associated Press on Wednesday.Hours earlier, a Spanish court issued a preliminary...Full Article
Controversial businessman John McAfee dead in Spanish prison
