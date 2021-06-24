Watch Microsoft announce Windows 11 -- live

Today is a huge day for Microsoft as it takes the wraps off what it’s referring to as the next generation of Windows. We know -- thanks to various leaks -- that this will be Windows 11, but so far Microsoft hasn’t officially confirmed the name, or any other details for that matter. If you want to be among the first to know exactly what Microsoft has planned, you can tune into its livestream at 11am ET (that’s 8am PT/ 4pm BST). SEE ALSO: Microsoft's upcoming Windows 11 OS leaks in full online, revealing a centered taskbar and Start menu,… [Continue Reading]