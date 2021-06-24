Shark’s sensor-laden flagship home air purifier hits new all-time low at $150 off via Amazon

Amazon is now offering the Shark HE601 Air Purifier for *$299.99 shipped*. Regularly $450, this is a massive $150 in savings, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. If you’re looking for something to keep your family’s air clean this summer, today’s rare offer on Shark’s flagship model is certainly worth consideration. Shark’s anti-allergen multi-filter “captures 99.97% of dust, dander, allergens, smoke, and household odors.” It carries high-speed micro-fans to cover “large areas” for a “remarkably quiet clean” as well as built-in sensors to track air quality with automatic adjustments alongside the real-time easy-to-use control panel display. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



