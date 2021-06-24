Windows 11 will support Android apps through the Amazon Appstore

Although the Windows 11 announcement introduced lots of new and exciting features coming to the new OS later in the year, perhaps the most jaw dropping was native support for Android apps. Users will be able to find and download Android apps directly through the new and improved Microsoft Store, but you won’t be able to grab your favorites through Google Play as it isn’t supported. Instead, as Microsoft explains: "Starting later this year, people will be able to discover Android apps in the Microsoft Store and download them through the Amazon Appstore." SEE ALSO: Windows 11 will be a… [Continue Reading]