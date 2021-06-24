Organize your bikes with this 2-pack of Amazon Basics Hanger Hooks for $16 (New low, Reg. $25)

Amazon is now offering its 2-pack of Amazon Basics Bike Hanger Hooks for *$15.86 with free shipping* for Prime members or in orders over $25. Originally just shy of $28, this set more regularly sells for $25 these days and is now at a new Amazon all-time low. If you need somewhere to neatly store the bikes this summer, today’s 2-pack of industrial-grade steel hangers might be the perfect option. They have a powder-coated finish in hammertone grey as well as a nice rubber arm to protect the finish of your tire rims and a 1-year warranty. These hanger hooks also have a max weight capacity of 40-pounds and measure out at 12- x 9.8- x 5.1-inches. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.



