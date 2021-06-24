Windows 11 Will Be Able to Run Android Apps

There was a time when everybody was super-excited about Microsoft bringing together the worlds of Windows and Android, though, at that point, Windows 10 Mobile was the platform to win big following this integration. Everybody knows what happened in the meantime, with Windows 10 Mobile now MIA, but this doesn’t necessarily mean Microsoft has given up on its plan to merge Windows and Android. And the upcoming Windows 11 is the perfect opportunity to do this, as the Redmond-based software giant has just announced that its new operating system would be able to run Android apps natively. The Android apps would be available through the Microsoft Store, though the actual download process will be carried through Amazon Appstore. In other words, what Microsoft did was bring the Amazon Appstore, already available on Android, to Windows 11, so you can easily download apps for the mobile operating system right from your PC. Windows 11 due in the fall Very l...