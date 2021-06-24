Windows 11 Will Be Offered as a Free Upgrade for Windows 10 Users

Microsoft today announced Windows 11 with much fanfare, and of course, the biggest question is who gets it and how much they have to pay for it. First of all, it’s important to keep in mind Windows 11 will take the place of the fall of 2021 Windows 10 feature update, which means the highly anticipated Windows 10 feature update will be, in fact, this new operating system. And because everybody expected to get another Windows 10 feature update, Microsoft has decided to make Windows 11 free of charge for some users. In other words, if you’re running Windows 10, there’s a good chance you’ll get Windows 11 at no cost, though Microsoft says only eligible computers will be offered the free upgrade. “Windows 11 will be available through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs beginning this holiday. To check if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 11, visit Wi...