What to expect from LEGO CON: New Star Wars sets, interviews, and more

Last month, the LEGO Group announced that it would be holding its very first online showcase to give builders a closer look at upcoming kits alongside interviews with set designers and much more. In what will likely be a similar take to Apple’s own events, LEGO CON looks to highlight some upcoming builds and give a behind-the-scenes look at the latest kits ahead of all of the summer releases. But will the event actually be worth tuning into? Head below for all of our expectations on LEGO CON.



more…