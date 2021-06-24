Microsoft won't allow many older Surface devices to upgrade to Windows 11

About half of Microsoft’s Surface lineup will be ineligible to upgrade to Windows 11, the company confirmed Thursday after announcing the new operating system.



When PCWorld asked which Surface devices would be eligible for Windows 11, a Microsoft representative responded via email with the names of just five legacy devices, as well as the most modern revisions of each of Microsoft’s Surface lineup. To date, Microsoft has shipped twenty-five different Surface models, excluding the Surface Duo.



Microsoft didn’t comment on why it was excluding many of its Surface devices from Windows 11, but the reason most likely corresponds with the minimum Windows 11 hardware requirements listed earlier today, and possibly the need for a TPM 2.0 coprocessor.



