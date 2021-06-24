Take 50% off this 14-in-1 electric bread maker at new low of $50

Products For Change (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the Pohl Schmitt 2-pound Break Maker for *$49.98 shipped* when you clip the on-page coupon. Doing so will take a hefty 50% off the usual rate, marking the lowest price we’ve ever tracked and the best available. Featuring 14 unique baking settings such as whole grain, gluten free, dough, cake, and more, this all-in-one machine is the bread-lovers best friend. All you have to do is pop in the dough, choose your preferred loaf size and crust color, and wait for the ding. The interior pan is non-stick for easy cleaning, and the stainless exterior works with just about any kitchen scheme. Rated 4.5/5 stars from over 3,000 home bakers. See more options below.



