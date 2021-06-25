4K TV deals up to $600 off: 2021 LG AirPlay 2, Samsung The Frame, OLEDs, more from $264

BuyDig is now offering the 2021 model 65-inch LG NanoCell 90 Series 4K Smart UHD NanoCell TV for *$1,296.99 shippe*d. It also ships with a bonus “4-year Accidental Warranty” you can learn more about right here. Regularly up to $1,500 at Best Buy and currently on sale for $1,300 at Amazon, today’s deal is up to $203 in savings, slightly under the Amazon all-time low, and the best we can find. The “lifelike” 4K NanoCell 2160p display is joined by the a7 Gen 4 AI processor for “authentic” upscaling and more. HDR support, native 120Hz, and a special game optimizer setting is complemented by AirPlay 2 and HomeKit (plus Google Assistant and Alexa) as well as direct access to your favorite streaming services. Connectivity is extensive here with four HDMI jacks, three USB ports, optical audio, ethernet, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, and more. Rated 4+ stars. Head below for more TV deals.



