Why TikTok on Windows 11 might run great on all hardware

One of Windows 11’s biggest features allows the new Microsoft OS to run Android application far faster than you might expect, thanks to Intel’s Bridge Technology.



We don’t yet have the full details on Intel’s Bridge Technology, but Intel has described it as “a runtime post-compiler that enables applications to run natively on x86-based devices, including running those applications on Windows. Intel’s multi-architecture XPU strategy provides the right engines for the right workloads by integrating leading CPU cores, graphics technology, artificial intelligence accelerators, image processors and more, in a single, verified solution.”



For the consumer, that means a Windows 11 PC should run an application written for Android far faster than it does using emulation, such as the popular Bluestacks emulator for Windows.



