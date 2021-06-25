Microsoft explains why you'll need a TPM for Windows 11

Microsoft’s hardware requirements for Windows 11 have been undoubtedly confusing, with users questioning why they need both an 8th-gen Intel Core CPU and TPM functionality to upgrade to Windows 11. On Friday, Microsoft attempted to answer that question.



In a blog post, David Weston, director of enterprise and OS security for Microsoft, explained that TPMs (Trusted Platform Modules) are part and parcel of Microsoft’s response to a growing level of cybercrime, including phishing and ransomware. PCs with TPMs inside offer a greater level of protection from those attacks, Weston wrote.



