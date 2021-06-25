Baby Yoda deals, Disney collectibles, more now up to 40% off with offers from $4

We are now tracking some notable Baby Yoda deals alongside a host of other official gear in the latest Disney shop sale. More specifically, a new promotion code will knock an extra *40% off* a wide range of apparel, toys, The Mandalorian accessories, plushies, and more. You’ll find everything from sandals and t-shirts for the kids to various Star Wars collectibles, pins, play sets, mugs, costumes, and much more. As always, you’ll receive free shipping on orders over $75 with code *SHIPMAGIC* and you’ll find even more details on the sale down below the fold.



more…