9to5Mac Happy Hour 335: Antitrust bills, Safari struggles, iPadOS 15 keyboard shortcuts
Published
This week on Happy Hour, 9to5Mac’s Benjamin and Taylor give their thoughts on the redesigned Safari across iPhone, iPad, and Mac after a few weeks of getting accustomed to the new versions. There’s also a lot of antitrust regulatory news to cover … and iOS 15 beta 2 interrupts the show.
*Sponsored by Magic Spoon:* Go to magicspoon.com/happyhour to grab a variety pack and try it today! Be sure to use code *HAPPYHOUR* at checkout.
*Sponsored by BetterHelp:* As a listener, you’ll get 10% off your first month by visiting our sponsor at BetterHelp.com/MacHappyHour.
*Sponsored by TextExpander:* Visit textexpander.com/podcast and select 9to5Mac Happy Hour to save 20% off your first year!
more…