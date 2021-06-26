Apple @ Work: Camo uses your iPhone to transform your Macâ€™s low-quality webcam

One of the most glaring faults of Appleâ€™s laptop line is the built-in webcams. Apple looks to finally be moving to 1080 with the newest iMac and its FaceTime HD camera, but that doesnâ€™t help anyone with a current Mac. Weâ€™ve all spent way too much time over the past 14 months in Zoom meetings, so in hindsight, it would have been great to see Apple upgrade the built-in FaceTime cameras years ago, but they didnâ€™t. In its absence, many people have taken to upgrading to an external option like the Logitech StreamCam and Papalook PA930. What if there was another option that you likely already own? Letâ€™s look at Camo, an app to use your iPhone as your Mac webcam.



