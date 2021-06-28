Windows 11 is projected to launch later this year with massive improvements and new features, and the Redmond-based software giant claims one of the biggest benefits would come in terms of touch input. So if you have a Surface device, for example, everything should feel snappier once you install Windows 11, with Microsoft explaining that the computer overall will be more responsive thanks to the massive improvements in terms of touch input. While the tablet mode is no longer available, Windows 11 is still the best choice for touch devices, especially because it now better adapts to such input. So when you disconnect the keyboard, you no longer see the tablet mode but the same familiar UI of Windows with small changes here and there that make sense for touch. Touch improvements in Windows 11 Certain menus are larger, so it’s easier to tap them, and so are touch targets. Surface Pen input also gets additional refinements, and Microsoft says it has ...Full Article
Windows 11 Makes the Surface Pro X Feel Like a Completely New Device
