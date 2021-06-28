Microsoft removes its PC Health Check tool because it didn't say why you couldn’t have Windows 11

Microsoft announced Windows 11 last week, and introduced a new set of hardware requirements for the updated operating system. If you wanted to find out if your Windows PC was compatible, then you could use the official PC Health Check app for the task. Unfortunately, lots of Windows 10 users found their systems weren't suitable for an upgrade, but weren't given a reason why. SEE ALSO: First Windows 11 preview available to download now -- this is what's new, and what's missing In most cases, the incompatibility is down to the new TPM requirement, and in a new blog post… [Continue Reading]