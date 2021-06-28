New Case-Mate AirTag collar mount unleashed with glow in the dark design, $20 price, more

Keeping tabs on runaway pets just got a little bit easier now that Case-Mate PET has arrived. It’s an AirTag collar mount that slips around an Apple tracker so it can be used to more quickly locate a canine, feline, and many other pets. There are two styles to choose from, and one of them even glows in the dark. No matter which style you opt for, Case-Mate touts the design as having a “durable outer shell” that’s able to securely hold an AirTag. Continue reading to learn more.



