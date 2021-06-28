HP’s bright-white Chromebook 14 returns to second-best price at $240 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 14-inch 2.4GHz/4GB/32GB for *$239.99 shipped*. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best price we have tracked. This affordable Chromebook arguably resembles the white MacBooks that Apple made prior to going all-in on aluminum. Not only can you take full advantage of Chrome OS, you’ll also be able to run Android apps thanks to built-in support for the Google Play Store. With 11.5-hour battery life, many users will be able to power through an entire workday without needing a charge. When it comes to I/O, you’ll get dual Type-C, a couple USB-A ports, 3.5mm, and a microSD card reader. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



