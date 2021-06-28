NEOGEO Mini Pro Console Player Pack bundles are down at $80 shipped on Amazon right now

Amazon is now offering the NEOGEO Mini Pro Player Pack bundle for *$79.99 shipped*. Regularly $100, this is a sold 20% price drop, within a few bucks of the 2021 low and the best price we can find. A perfect time to add either the International or Japanese colorways to your console/gaming collection, both ship with a pair of optional NEOGEO gamepads and an HDMI cable to connect the console to your big screen. These miniature consoles are loaded with 40 classic SNK titles including Metal Slug, Fatal Fury, King of Fighters games, and more. The playable on-board controls and 3.5-inch LCD display are ready and waiting, but you can also get some 2-player action going on your big screen TV with the included controllers as well. Rated 4+ stars from over 700 Amazon customers. More details below.



