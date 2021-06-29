Microsoft Allowing Older Processors to Test-Drive Windows 11

Windows 11 comes with updated system requirements, and as compared to Windows 10, it would only be available for eight-generation processors and newer. These limitations have caused quite a controversy lately, especially because Microsoft’s dedicated app supposed to help determine if a system is compatible with Windows 11 has made many believe they wouldn’t receive the new operating system. And now that the first preview build of Windows 11 is finally available for download, Microsoft says that it’s also allowing some older chips to try it out, though this is no guarantee the new OS would become available for these processors when the production rollout starts. Just an experiment for now Microsoft says it’s using the Windows Insider program to determine how Windows 11 runs on these computers and only then make a decision in this regard. “Using the principles above, we are confident that devices running on Intel 8th generation processors and AMD ...