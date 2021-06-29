SpaceX plans to use its Starlink internet on Starship orbital launch to demonstrate connection quality
Published
SpaceX’s upcoming Starship orbital test flight could end up being a veritable smorgasbord of its technological capabilities, as the company has filed with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to request approval to fly Starlink terminals on the spacecraft in order to “demonstrate high data rate communications” between the new launch system and the ground throughout […]Full Article