Sony Acquires Returnal, Resogun Developer Housemarque

Although Microsoft bought more than a dozen studios in the last couple of years, Sony doesn't feel challenged by the approach. Instead, the Japanese company prefers to acquire those studios with which it had strong collaborations in the past. Returnal developer Housemarque is Sony's most recent acquisition, but a long-time partner of the Japanese giant. The Finnish game developer based in Helsinki started its collaboration with Sony in the PS3 days. The studio behind Super Stardust HD, Dead Nation, Resogun, and Returnal is now being welcomed in the PlayStation Studios family. For Housemarque, this means financial stability for all its employees and access to more resources for the projects that wish to tackle. On the other hand, PlayStation players should expect better and bigger games from the Finnish team of developers. “We are so excited to finally join the PlayStation Studios family! This gives our studio a clear future and a stable opportunity to continue...