Pad & Quill Oxford leather iPad Pro case with elastic strap closure now $110.50 (Reg. $160)

Pad & Quill is now offering its 12.9-inch iPad Pro Oxford Leather Case for *$110.46 shipped* when you use code *PQ15* at checkout. Regularly $160 and currently marked down to $130, our code above will bring the price down to one of the best prices of the year. Made specifically for the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro, it is also compatible with third and fourth generation machines as well. Alongside accommodating all Main and Smart Keyboards, it all a nice spot for Apple Pencil 2 and a smart cover with magnetic on/off feature. It is made from a single piece of American full-grain bridle leather with an elastic strap closure, marine-grade nylon stitching, an interior document pocket, and more. A 25-year warranty and 30-day money-back promise are included. Ratings are hard to come by with Pad & Quill gear but it has been joy every time I have been hands-on with just about everything the brand makes. More details below.



