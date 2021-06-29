Microsoft has already announced the new Windows 11, but the company hasn’t shared a specific ETA as to when the operating system could become available for the first users. But on the other hand, more and more hints reveal that Windows 11 will launch in October, possibly on the 20th, though at the first glance, it’s a little bit earlier for the release date to be set in stone. However, the timing seems to make perfect sense, especially because Microsoft itself claimed the new OS would become available later this year. “Windows 11 will be available through a free upgrade for eligible Windows 10 PCs and on new PCs beginning this holiday. To check if your current Windows 10 PC is eligible for the free upgrade to Windows 11, visit Windows.com to download the PC Health Check app,” Microsoft said in the official announcement. “We’re also working with our retail partners to make sure Windows 10 PCs you buy today are ready for the upgrade to Windows 11. The free upgrade ...Full Article
It’s All But Confirmed: Windows 11 to Launch in October
