Up to 37% off Vari home office gear: Electric standing desk $95+ off, mats, more from $50

Woot is now offering up to *37% off* a selection of top-rated Vari home office gear, standing desks, converters, and more. One standout is the Vari Electric Standing Desk 48 for *$499.99 with free shipping* for Prime members. Otherwise, a $6 delivery fee will apply. Regularly up to $695, they currently sell for $645 at Amazon and more like $595 direct. Today’s offer is at least $95 off the going rate and the best we can find. Alongside the 5-year warranty and “5 minute” assembly, you’re looking at a 48- by 30-inch table top with legs that extend from 25.5-inches high up to 50.5-inches at the touch of a button. Made from “commercial-grade materials like heavy-duty laminate and steel,” there are three programmable height setting options as well as a “sturdy” steel frame with a stability crossbar here. Rated 4+ stars. More Vari home office gear deals below.



