Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa returns to 2021 low of $383.50 (Save $70)

Amazon is offering the Christopher Knight Josephine Mid-Century Modern Sofa for *$383.28 shipped*. That’s roughly $70 off the typical rate and is a match for the lowest price we have tracked this year. If your space is in need of refreshed seating, have a look at this piece. It boasts a mid-century modern aesthetic and is ready to seat three. Adding this to a living room, home office, or large bedroom is a great way to uplift the look and increase seating without breaking the bank. The entire piece spans 30.5 by 67.3 by 32.8 inches and the seat rests at 18.5 inches. Rated 4.5/5 stars.



