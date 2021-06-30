Allergies-B-Gone: Honeywell’s large room HEPA Air Purifier is down to $218 shipped (Save $72)

Best Buy is offering the Honeywell Insight HEPA Large Room Air Purifier for *$217.99 shipped*. Also matched at Walmart. We usually find this selling for $300, and today’s 28% savings drop the price to the lowest we’ve ever tracked. This large-room air purifier is set to remove up to 99.97% of all particulate matter and 99.9% of airborne germs and viruses. Perfect for both allergy and flu season, it works around the lock to cover an area up to 500-square feet. The purification cycle takes less than 15 minutes, so you can enjoy crisp, clean air even if people are coming in and out of your home frequently. You can track your home’s air quality on the LED display, as well as choose between four cleaning modes. Nearly 400 Best Buy shoppers found it to be a worthwhile investment, leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more options.



