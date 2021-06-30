Windows 11 Preview Build Actually RTM as Core OS Already Done

Microsoft announced Windows 11 earlier this month, and the preview build is now available for download for Windows Insiders in the Dev channel. The Redmond-based software giant promised to launch the new operating system in the fall of the year, explaining that certain eligible Windows 10 devices would get it as a free upgrade. In theory, given the testing program has only recently started, Windows 11 is still in its early days, and this is something that makes total sense given we’re still far from the moment the operating system is projected to see the daylight. But according to developer Steve Troughton-Smith, this isn’t necessarily the case with Windows 11. This is because the preview build that Microsoft shipped to insiders is actually an RTM build of the operating system. And if this sounds odd to you, it’s because Microsoft is trying to use a different approach for Windows 11...