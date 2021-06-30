Supreme brings summer chic to NERF Rival Takedown Blaster, in stores July 1

Supreme has been on the ball with its Summer ’21 collection. It’s also on the bat, camera, Oreo cooking, and, now, a NERF Rival Blaster, too. Earlier this year, we surveyed everything the iconic streetwear brand had to offer. But with the new Supreme NERF Rival Takedown Blaster hitting shelves tomorrow, we thought it was time to dive deep. Featuring some stellar tie-dye colorways, classic NERF design, and a boatload of summer fun, fans of all ages are already reeling for this new arrival. Hit the jump to keep reading.



